Tanzania: U.S., Tanzania Sign U.S.$225 Million Grant

Dar es Salaam — The governments of United States and Tanzania on Friday signed a grant agreement of $225 million for implementation of various projects in education, health, agriculture and good governance.

The agreement comes just a day after the US announced its plan to extend funding support in the next year for implementing various development projects in the country.

A press statement from Directorate of Presidential Communication noted that the signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Finance and Planning between the permanent secretary Doto James and USAID executive director Andy Karas.

Speaking after signing ceremony Mr James thanked the US government and assured that the funds would help improve government's efforts to bring about the development to its people.

For his part Mr. Karas said the government and US people are happy with the continued cooperation between Tanzania in development and has promised that the partnership will be maintained.

The ceremony was attended by acting US ambassador to Tanzania Dr Inmi Patterson.