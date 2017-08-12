11 August 2017

South Africa: White Man Charged After Acting As Black Woman to Win R300K Tender

A 57-year-old white man, who allegedly impersonated a black woman to win government tenders, appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court, the Hawks said on Friday.

Pierre Gideon Schreuder, who was arrested by the Hawk on Tuesday for alleged tender fraud, appeared in court on the same day, Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha told News24.

Schreuder allegedly conspired and fronted his company as a black economic empowerment (BEE) entity, directed by a local African woman who turned out to be an ordinary employee in the company, Ramovha said in a statement.

The alleged misrepresentation resulted in his company being awarded a tender valued at approximately R377 055 by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture.

Western Cape Hawks head Nombuso Khoza said BEE fronting is a sad reality in the country.

"We regard this as serious. We shall leave no stone unturned in the ensuing investigations to ensure that justice is served," she said in a statement.

