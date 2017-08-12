Namibia: Ringo and Mi Casa to Headline Windhoek Jazz Festival

The 6th Windhoek Jazz Festival 2017 stage will be graced with an exciting line-up of talented local and two international artists, including South African musician, Ringo Madlingozi on 4 November at the Independence Stadium.

Ringo, known for his contemporary instrumentation, and lyrics of love, happiness, hope and reconciliation also performed on the stages of the North Sea Jazz Festival and the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Co-headlining the show with Ringo is Mi Casa, a live soulful dance trio from South Africa, popularily known for its upbeat music made with live horns, vocals and keys that are combined with deep soulful grooves.

The local acts are made up of the very talented Suzy Eises, Lize Ehlers, Big Ben, Erna Chimu, Lize Ehlers, Major 7 and William Peterson.

"The Annual Windhoek Jazz Festival is a popular brand on the Namibian yearly social calendar, and continue to grow from strength to strength, attracting musicians and spectators across the country and internationally. The City remains committed to hosting the event as it brings together in unisons the city residents and visitors, to enjoy the unique jazz music genre," the Chief Executive Officer of the City of Windhoek, Robert Kahimise said at the launch of the festival.

Kahamise added that the hosting of the Windhoek Jazz Festival contributes to uplifting Windhoek's status as a vibrant and artistic city suited to transforming the City of Windhoek to become a SMART and Caring City by the year 2022.

The festival is made possible by sponsorships from Windhoek Lager, Standard Bank, The Glenlivet, Air Namibia, Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino, Adforce, and 99 FM. Tickets are available at Events Today, Airtime City and the PayToday app.

Caption : The local talent: Local acts are made up of the very talented Suzy Eises, Lize Ehlers, Big Ben, Erna Chimu, Lize Ehlers, Major 7 and William Peterson will perform this year at the Windhoek Jazz Festival slated for November.