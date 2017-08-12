11 August 2017

South Africa: Cape Town Dam Levels Show Minimal Increase Post Heavy Rain

The average dam storage levels for the City of Cape Town increased to 29.5% by Friday after the recent rain, with no reports of the feared flooding and displacement.

The average dam storage levels is only a smidgen up from Monday's measurement of 29.4%, but it is higher than the 27.9% of the previous week.

Following a warning by the SA Weather Service of possible flooding and gale force winds on Thursday, city officials were relieved that nobody was left displaced or injured.

"We expected flooding in our low lying areas but there were no reports," said the city's Disaster Management spokesperson Mandy Thomas.

She attributed this to a combination of early preparation in high risk areas like shack settlements, and the drought that has left the water table much lower than in previous winters.

"With the drought happening now, the water is absorbing very quickly so we don't get that flooded situation any more," said Thomas.

In the meantime, the city needs people to continue saving water, and to use no more than 87 litres a day per person while Level 4b restrictions remain firmly in place.

Under the latest restrictions, bathing should be avoided, showers limited to two minutes, gardens should not be watered with drinking water and toilet flushing should be kept to a minimum.

