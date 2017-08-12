Nigeria: Boko Haram Alert - Army Searches UN Staff House

The Nigerian Army on Friday said it had conducted condone and search operation at a building housing the United Nation (UN) staff in Maiduguri following alert on high profile Boko Haram members.

Lt. Col. Samuel Kingsley, the spokesperson, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, said in a statement released in Maiduguri that the army had intensified condone and search operation in Maiduguri and its environs to clear remnants of Boko Haram insurgents.

"On 10th August 2017, the Theatre Command received information from credible sources that some high profiled Boko Haram insurgents infiltrated into Pompomari-ByePass area of Maiduguri.

"It therefore became expedient to take pre-emptive action by combing the general area through a cordon and search operations.

"The operation was successfully conducted as over 30 houses were searched.

One of such building included a property which was said to be occupied by United Nations Staff, although the property did not carry a UN designation.

"On the whole, operation in the general area was successfully concluded but no arrest was made because the suspects were not found," Kingsley said.

Kingsley noted that troops under the Operation LAFIYA DOLE had been conducting several clearance as well as cordon and search operations in urban and rural areas within the Theatre.

He said that the clearance operations effort had yielded significant successes in the past weeks.

According to him, the operation had forced Boko Haram insurgents to change tactics and resort to suicide bombing targeting military locations and the populace.

Kingsley stressed that the operation was necessitated by the need to intensify Cordon and Search in Maiduguri metropolis and environment.

He listed other areas affected by the operation as Jiddari -Polo, Muna Garage, Jakana among others.

"The command wishes to assure the general public that the operations are being conducted to safeguard lives and properties but not targeted at any individual or group.

"Members of the public are cautioned against peddling rumours which may cause disaffection and to remain law abiding". (NAN)