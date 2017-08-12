Nigeria: I'm Not a Fraudster, Please Pray for Me, Dammy Krane Pleads

Photo: Dammy Krane.

Recently, news went viral on social media that Amin crooner, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, aka Dammy Krane, was arrested and detained in Miami, USA, for allegations of credit card fraud which seems to have tarnished the image of the once very much loved singer. In a new development, while speaking in a recent interview, the handsome singer called on the general public and his fans to pray for his discharge and acquittal on the court case which comes up again at an undisclosed date in Miami.

"Everybody knows that I'm just all about my music; I'm a musician I don't do flight bookings, I'm innocent of the allegation. Everyone should please pray for me to come out of this successfully", he pleaded.

Speaking on the present situation of the case, he said; "I've a hearing soon, but my lawyer tells me I don't have to be there, like I said God is in control; everybody should just keep praying and supporting me. I did a song I recorded a day after I actually got out of jail, I was talking about all these things, especially the prayers my fans said for me, I actually appreciate everybody and I put it in a song and I'm going to be dropping it soon", he said.