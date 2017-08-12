Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Son Exposes Lavish Lifestyle in a Video

President Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine Chatunga, has appeared in a video in which he exposes his lavish lifestyle at a time when most Zimbabweans can hardly afford a decent meal.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti told an opposition rally in Harare last Saturday that most Zimbabweans were "surviving on less than 35 US cents per day" because of grinding poverty in the southern African country.

In a video posted on YouTube, Chatunga appeared with friends who were drinking alcohol and smoking alongside an unidentified women. It was not clear how many people were in the room where the video was shot but some voices could be heard in the background.

One of the Zimbabwean leader's son's friends could also be seen describing Chatunga and his other colleagues as "bar rangers".

Watch the video below

Chatunga and his brother Robert Jnr were known for partying and were recently kicked out of a luxurious apartment in the leafy suburb of Sandton in Johannesburg for their "unacceptable behaviour". The duo were allegedly embroiled in a brawl late at night at the apartment block that left a security officer's leg and arm broken.

This reportedly led to First Lady Grace Mugabe to fly to South Africa to sort out alternative accommodation for her two sons.

In the latest video, Chatunga could seen telling an unidentified friend of his that he was a habitual clubber.

"I have been to the club with you personally so you can't tell me that you don't club. Tell them I don't eat sadza (Zimbabwe's staple food) from her house, she didn't even raise me and they can't tell me anything... they want to judge me," said Chatunga in the video.

"Anyway guys, I hope you are having a great day, live your life and have fun," added Chatunga, who was putting on a camouflage sweater that his 93 year-old father's government banned Zimbabweans back home from wearing.

Source: News24