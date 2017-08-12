12 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Will Win in 2019, End Nigeria's Woes - Governor

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed its preparedness to end the sufferings of Nigerians by providing good leadership when the party takes back power from the ruling APC in 2019.

The Chairman of the PDP Convention Planning Committee and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this when he led party bigwigs on inspection of Eagles Square, venue of today's 2017 non-elective convention.

According to Mr. Okowa, "It is no longer news that Nigerians are suffering and it was not like this when we were in control of the Federal government, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, remains the only party capable of taking Nigeria out of its present economic challenges.

"As a party we have realised areas we made mistakes and we are working hard to correct these mistakes with a view to putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians".

"The reformed PDP is working assiduously to make life more meaningful for Nigerians and as you can see all hands are on deck to ensure the party provides Nigerians with good governance rooted in democratic ethos."

He said the party was ready to reclaim power from the All Progressive Congress, assuring that the party will deliver dividends of democracy and engender steady growth and holistic development of the country.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by former Governors Peter Obi; Liyel Imoke; Ibrahim Shekarau and Idris Wada, Ramalan Yero; Celestine Omehia, Senator Biodun Olujimi and other members of the planning committee.

