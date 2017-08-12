Kenya: African Leaders Congratulate President Kenyatta On Re-Election

African leaders have sent congratulatory messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election for a second term in office.

Rwanda's Paul Kagame who was also re-elected a week ago congratulated President Kenyatta for a successful election and the trust Kenyans have placed on him.

"Congratulations my brother @UKenyatta for a successful election and the trust Kenyans have placed in you!," he tweeted.

Uganda's Yoweri Museveni said he hoped President Kenyatta would continue with the task of promoting unity and development in Kenya.

He said under his leadership, Kenya had continued to be a key regional, economic, peace and security partner.

"I therefore look forward to continue working with you to strengthen further the brotherly relations and cooperation between our two countries as well as other EAC partner states in our quest to develop our region," Museveni, who is also the current chairperson of the East African Community, said.

President John Magufuli of the United Republic on Tanzania has also congratulated President Kenyatta on his re-election.

Magufuli wished Kenyatta success in his second term as president, in an early morning tweet Saturday.

"I congratulate you my brother Uhuru Kenyatta for being elected as president for a second term. I wish you success," he tweeted.

Namibia's Hage Geingob also tweeted a congratulatory message for President Kenyatta's electoral success and his magnanimity in victory by putting Kenya first.

My brother, @UKenyatta, congratulations on your electoral success and your magnanimity in victory by putting #Kenya first.

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza tweeted; "On behalf of all Burundians, I congratulate President elect @UKenyatta and the people of Kenya. Looking forward to strengthen our relations."

"Congratulations to my brother @UKenyatta on your re-election, Kenyans have spoken that they have confidence in your leadership and vision for the country. God bless East Africa," tweeted Former Tanzania Prime Minister Edward Lowassa as he joined other regional leaders in congratulating the President-elect.

Council of Governors Chairman Josphat Nanok also sent a congratulatory message saying working together with the National Government will enable effective delivery of devolved services.