Photo: Kiss Daniel.

Kiss Daniel.

Nigerian music is seen as the headquarters of African music, and it has come of age. Artistes from this clime have given the world the best quality of music. From the last decade till now, a new generation of artistes have been shaping the pop culture and giving Nigeria a new brand of music which has put Nigeria on the list of countries doing pretty well in music.

One of the foremost companies in the business of exporting the best of Nigerian hip-hop artistes to the world is 03 Media, a premium brand at the helm of showcasing Nigerian music to the world.

Recently, 03 Media, a music promotion and event organizing firm has packaged rising hip hop star, Kiss Daniel to a tour of Europe. The tour took Kiss Daniel to Amsterdam and 13 other cities across Europe and it was a huge success as he shut down the concert with his music, proving that "he's the next big thing to happen to Nigerian music perhaps after Wizkid".

Kiss Daniel and his team packaged by the premium company, 03 Media, were also hosted on 'The Nkechi Late Night Show' on HiRadio in the Netherlands too.

Until now, 03 Media, founded by the ace show promoter, Alex Ozone, had packaged successful tours in Europe and beyond for a number of Nigerian artistes like Terry G, Chuddy K, YQ, Jaywon, Oritsefemi, Skales, Tekno and Patoranking, showcasing their music beyond the African continent.

Speaking about his business of promoting Nigerian music across borders, CEO of 03 Media, Alex Ozone says "The firm is not resting on its oars, but will continue to do more to showcase Nigerian and African artistes to the outside world via music tours, mega concerts and shows that will give their numerous fans great music and live performances."

According to Alex, the Nigerian music industry must be ready for what 03Media is coming up with because they are committed to making the exportation of Nigerian music a spectacle.