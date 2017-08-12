12 August 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Somali Military Commander Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia
Prison guards stand outside a cell in Mogadishu Central Prison (file photo).
By Harun Maruf

The commander of Somalia’s Custodial Corps, General Hussein Hassan Osman, has survived an apparent assassination attempt inside Mogadishu’s central prison, security sources have told VOA Somali.

A suicide bomber detonated a vest midday Friday inside the prison, authorities said, saying that General Osman survived the attack and was rushed out of the prison. VOA Somali later contacted Osman, who said he did not want to comment on the attack.

Witnesses say a man ran after the commander when he stepped out of his car on his way to a mosque inside the prison.

A security guard intercepted the suspect, forcing the attacker to detonate a suicide vest, killing the soldier and wounding three others, according to security sources.

Security sources say three people were arrested.

It’s unclear how the bomber managed to pass through security checks to make his way to a mosque inside Mogadishu’s biggest central prison.

The mosque also is used by officials from Somalia’s military tribunal, which tries Al-Shabab suspects.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia

Official - Security Forces Minimize Car Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

At least three people were wounded Thursday after a car packed with explosives blew up in Mogadishu. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.