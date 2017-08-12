Mali: Photo of the Week - Firing It Up in Mali

Photo: Marco Belluci

Firing it up in Mali.

analysis

The village of Kalabougou in Mali is well-known for its pottery, which is supplied to the capital Bamako and nearby town of Segou.

As described by academic Janet Goldner, pottery firings take place every Saturday and Sunday. A layer of branches are place on the ground and the unfired pots, typically made by the women and girls of the village, are placed amid the branches. Grass is piled high on top to complete the mound.

The ground around the construction is swept clean of combustible material and a senior potter lights a fire. She runs around the mound touching the burning torch to the dried grass.

Photograph by Marco Belluci.