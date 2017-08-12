11 August 2017

African Arguments

Mali: Photo of the Week - Firing It Up in Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Marco Belluci
Firing it up in Mali.
analysis

The village of Kalabougou in Mali is well-known for its pottery, which is supplied to the capital Bamako and nearby town of Segou.

As described by academic Janet Goldner, pottery firings take place every Saturday and Sunday. A layer of branches are place on the ground and the unfired pots, typically made by the women and girls of the village, are placed amid the branches. Grass is piled high on top to complete the mound.

The ground around the construction is swept clean of combustible material and a senior potter lights a fire. She runs around the mound touching the burning torch to the dried grass.

Photograph by Marco Belluci.

Mali

Mali Hostage Speaks on His Experiences During Captivity

After six years in the desert, former South African hostage in Mali, Stephen McGown, is ready to live. KRISTEN VAN SCHIE… Read more »

Read the original of this report, including embedded links and illustrations, on the African Arguments site.

Copyright © 2017 African Arguments. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.