Tanzania: TWA Launches Portal for Girls' Economic Growth

THE Tanzania Women of Achievement (TWA) yesterday launched an online portal and mobile app, 'twaa,' designed to provide mentorship and learning on the go for girls and women in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, TWA President and Founder Ms Irene Kiwia said that the one-onone mentorship and knowledge sharing would facilitate the (economic) growth of girls by enhancing their skills, empowering them to perform to their highest capabilities to realise their full potential.

"Twaa mentoring platform is like a GPS system to help guide girls with directions. It bridges the existing gap where; women want to give back and pay it forward by uplifting others but are challenged by lack of time for face to face interactions due to their multi roles in the society; and girls everywhere in Africa are seeking for mentors to guide and shape them but are challenged with access to mentors".

Twaa Mentorship is the re sult of TWAA's continued work in transformation programs for women and girls that started in 2009 with mission to improve lives, expand opportunities and help women across Tanzania flourish who will in turn help societies, the country and the continent prosper.

The platform is designed to connect, engage and transform girls by empowering them to match and select mentors from a diverse pool of talented professional women in different categories; and learn from content curated for a 21st century girl in areas of health, innovation, business development, personal development, sexual reproductive health and rights, fashion and beauty and many more.