10 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TWA Launches Portal for Girls' Economic Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rose Athumani

THE Tanzania Women of Achievement (TWA) yesterday launched an online portal and mobile app, 'twaa,' designed to provide mentorship and learning on the go for girls and women in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, TWA President and Founder Ms Irene Kiwia said that the one-onone mentorship and knowledge sharing would facilitate the (economic) growth of girls by enhancing their skills, empowering them to perform to their highest capabilities to realise their full potential.

"Twaa mentoring platform is like a GPS system to help guide girls with directions. It bridges the existing gap where; women want to give back and pay it forward by uplifting others but are challenged by lack of time for face to face interactions due to their multi roles in the society; and girls everywhere in Africa are seeking for mentors to guide and shape them but are challenged with access to mentors".

Twaa Mentorship is the re sult of TWAA's continued work in transformation programs for women and girls that started in 2009 with mission to improve lives, expand opportunities and help women across Tanzania flourish who will in turn help societies, the country and the continent prosper.

The platform is designed to connect, engage and transform girls by empowering them to match and select mentors from a diverse pool of talented professional women in different categories; and learn from content curated for a 21st century girl in areas of health, innovation, business development, personal development, sexual reproductive health and rights, fashion and beauty and many more.

Tanzania

Graca Machel Challenges Women to Grab Emerging Opportunities

Women and children's rights advocate Graca Machel yesterday urged women and youth in Tanzania to be proactive when it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.