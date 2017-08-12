South Africa: Seven Dead in Eastern Cape Crash

Seven people died on Friday afternoon in an accident involving a bakkie on the N2 in the Eastern Cape near the town of Dutywa.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the accident occurred at about 3 PM along the N2, near Doti Village.

The vehicle was not involved in a crash with another car and Dutywa police are investigating what caused it.

Four women and one man died instantly, said Manatha.

Two more passengers died later as a result of their injuries.

Seven seriously injured passengers were rushed to Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

"The identities of the deceased will be withheld until their families are officially informed of their death," he said.

The ages of the injured and deceased have not yet been established.

