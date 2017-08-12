Somalia: Prisons Chief Survives Suicide Bombing By His Niece

The Commander of custodial corps General Hussein Hassan Osman on Friday survived an assassination attempt after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in prison.

Radio Dalsan has learnt from a source that the bomber is a niece to General Osman.

The bomber detonated at the entrance of the Mogadishu Prisons Mosque.

Gen.Osman, according to our source, had invited the would be bomber.

Alshabaab claimed through its affiliated websites that it conducted the attack on the prisons mosque and claimed it killed government officials.

The bomber is said to be 15 yrs old.