12 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Son Parties in SA With Expensive Champagne

Photo: Nqaba Matshazi/Twitter
The Mugabes.
By The Citizen

The video has evoked criticism due to the fact that most of his father's subjects are living lives of abject poverty.

ONE of President Robert Mugabe's sons Chatunga, has divided opinions after sharing a video of himself living a lavish lifestyle.

The Mugabe progeny have been making headlines of late for their profligate lifestyle. The sons were "evicted" last month from a luxury Sandton apartment, according to Zimbabwe media, at The Regent apartment hotel in Morningside after supposed unacceptable behaviour in a "dispute over women".

They had a brawl that allegedly left a security guard with a broken arm and leg. First Lady Grace Mugabe apparently had to fly to Johannesburg to find another home for the young men.

In this latest video, a drinking and smoking Chatunga boasts about how he is a regular clubber and doesn't eat Zimbabwean food such as sadza. He's in a room with his friends, and appears alongside a woman who isn't identified. She seems to have an American accent, however.

He and his friends seem to be drinking Ace of Spaces champagne, which sells for between R5000 and R7000 a bottle.

According to News24, the camouflage sweater he wears in the video has been banned in Zimbabwe by Mugabe - the world's oldest surviving leader, at 93.

Chatanga advised people to "live your life and have fun", among other pearls of wisdom.

Most Zimbabweans have been struggling with crushing poverty that has caused a large percentage of the population to leave for other countries, particularly South Africa, as economic refugees.

Chatunga Bellarmine's brother Robert Junior is apparently a student at the University of Johannesburg, and the brothers are chauffeured around in luxury limousines, according to the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

The same paper had earlier reported they were relocated to South Africa after "security concerns" about their safety. The two could be targeted "not just for crime, but also for political reasons".

Grace at the time was quoted as saying: "Imagine it has got to a stage where they want to kill my son Bellarmine".

