12 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Why Diamond's Ex Wema Sepetu Lives With Gays

Photo: Wema Sepetu/Instagram
Wema Sepetu.
By THomas Matiko

Bongo star Diamond Platinumz’s ex-girlfriend Wema Sepetu now says she enjoys the company of gay people.

Indeed, the gorgeous actress, who revealed that she would have her uterus removed, if she fails to get pregnant by age 32 (she’s now 29), cohabits with a number of gay people in her house in Dar es Salaam.

This has been perceived to be out of the ordinary by many especially in an African setup where homosexuality is seen as a taboo.

However, according to Wema, she does not see a problem.

“Mimi sijui ni kitu gani lakini ninawapenda sana hao watu na ninafurahi sana kuwa nao maana hata mama alikuwa hapendi kabisa kuona wapo kwangu lakini sasa amewazoea na ninaona hao ni binadamu kama mimi,” she told Global Publishers. </ p > </ div >

