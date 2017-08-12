Nigeria: T.B Joshua Grounds Paraguay With Power-Filled Crusade

Abuja — Heaven was let open at the weekend when Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synaguoge Church of All Nations led the people on a two-day high power crusade to Paraguay.

The atmosphere was filled with high expectations as Paraguayans from all walks of life and government as well as religious leaders tropped to the Estadio Defensores Del Chaco in the capital, Asuncion to receive God's touch.

Not less than a hundred wheelchaired people were healed of various ailments as they were seen leaving the magnificent stadium with their wheelchairs raised while they walked unaided for the first time in many years.

The two-day crusade which rounds off on Saturday started at about 6pm local time on Friday and saw many streets deserted, albeit with massive pockets of traffic on major roads leading to the stadium.

Over two million people from the city of Asuncion graced the occasion. Some of them who spoke with local media said no such miracles have ever been witnessed before in Paraguay. This was corroborated by one Mr. Mario Martinez, a Mexican who came all the way from Mexico City to attend the crusade.

The high point of the crusade was the official presentation of highest National Honour by the Paraguayan Parliament to Prophet T.B Joshua.

He was also presented with the key to the capital city of Asuncion by the Municipal Council - an indication that the city has been handed over to God for His blessing through Prophet T.B Joshua.