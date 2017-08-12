Nigeria: I Want to Return Home, but ... - Says President Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said that he was desirous to return to Nigeria but he had to stay back to obey the orders of his doctors.

The President said there was tremendous improvement in his health which had prompted him wishing to return home, "but I've learnt to obey my doctor's orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge."

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina quoted the President to have expressed the desire to come back to Nigeria when he received the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday.

The statement said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led the team that had the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Personal Assistant on DigitalOnline Media, Lauretta Onochie, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

It said, "When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted: "I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed."

"On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.

"When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted President said: "What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them."

It also stated that President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.

The presidential media team led by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture included Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also, there was Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.