12 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Want to Return Home, but ... - Says President Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said that he was desirous to return to Nigeria but he had to stay back to obey the orders of his doctors.

The President said there was tremendous improvement in his health which had prompted him wishing to return home, "but I've learnt to obey my doctor's orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge."

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina quoted the President to have expressed the desire to come back to Nigeria when he received the presidential media team, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, at Abuja House, London, on Saturday.

The statement said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed led the team that had the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Personal Assistant on DigitalOnline Media, Lauretta Onochie, and the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

More on This

It said, "When the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the President, he retorted: "I feel I could go home, but the doctors are in charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed."

"On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations, and the media generally, for keeping him informed.

"When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted President said: "What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them."

It also stated that President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.

The presidential media team led by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture included Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and Lauretta Onochie, Personal Assistant on Digital/Online Media. Also, there was Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Nigeria

Why I Am Yet to Return to Nigeria - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says there is tremendous improvement in his health, indeed, he wishes to return home, "but… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.