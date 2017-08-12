Nigeria: Man Cut Off His Manhood in Ondo Says a "Monster" Instructed Him

A middle age man Oluwole Aiyeloja Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital reportedly cut off manhood with razor blade.

Oluwole said he acted on an instruction from a "monster".

As that was not bizarre enough, the victim equally was about chopping iff hus scrotum when good samaritans rushed to free the razor blade from his hands.

The weird decision took place at Obanla junction, Akure, the state capital.

An eyewitness informed Sunday Vanguard that the police detectives were hurriedly invited rushwd him to the General hospital in the state capital for medical attention

The witness who sells recharge card seller close to the scene Olaolu Oluyede said that the deadly act caught her and othera by surprise

"I was busy attending to a customer when someone called my attention to a well dressed man sitting on a bench close by."

"While people were still in a shock as to why a well dressed man will suddenly starting putting off his clothes in public, he then did the unthinkable. He started slicing his penis to the shock of every one."

"It was very gory. There was blood everywhere. A man had to rush at him and wrestle the blade from him before others called in the police from A Division Station who rushed him to the hospital."

The State Police image Maker Femi Joseph said preliminary investigation showed that oluwole might be suffering from a spiritual cum psychological problem.

Joseph said that "When we interrogated him, he said a 'monster' had been talking to him to take some weird decisions.

" He said it was the 'monster' who told him to cut his penis for donation which he did.

"He added that the 'monster' also instructed him to donate his testicles"

The Police spokesperson however said tgat tge victim would not be charged for any offence despite causing harm to himself as the concern of the police for now was how to get him necessary help.

Joseph said "If he had tried to commit suicide, which is a criminal offence, we would have charged him, but we don't actually know how to situate his condition."

" He really needs help which we are trying to give him. At present, he is responding to treatment at the hospital.

Jiseph however commended the 'good samaritans' for their promptness in salvaging the sitiation .