12 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: U.S. Dishes Out $500 Billion - Towards Development

The US government has signed a memorandum of understanding worth 225million US dollar (about 500bn) with the government of Tanzania to support education, health, agriculture and good governance.

The MoU which was inked yesterday by The Executive Director of US Agency for International Develop ment (USAID), Andy Karas and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Doto James, a day after the US government announced its willingness to extend a helping hand to implement various development projects.

The Charge d Affaires of the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Inmi Patterson said on Thursday that his government would disburse the amount in question in the next fiscal year to support the projects.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, Mr James thanked the US government for her continued support on various areas, adding that the monies would help the government of Tanzania in improving the lives of its people.

Mr Andy on his part said that the government and people of America were happy to see the good bilateral ties between the two countries especially the efforts of bringing about people's developments.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Charge d Affaires of the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Inmi Patterson, who thanked President John Magufuli for spearheading the efforts that led to the raising of the funds.

