Tanzania: ATCL, TPC Sign Service Delivery MOU

THE Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) and Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding in a move to improve efficiency on service delivery of both companies.

Briefing journalists on the areas of corporation in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the TPC Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Deo Kwiyukwa said they include increasing speed on service delivery and joint venture marketing of their products.

"From now onwards, mails, parcels and cargo will take lesser time to be transported from one place to another at an affordable price enabled by the partnership," said Mr Kwiyukwa during the signing ceremony.

He pointed out that the partnership will also ensure maximum security of the offered services to reach their destinations at the intended time. Apart from delivering services, Mr Kwiyukwa observed that the companies have also partnered in leasing of office space to ATCL considering the fact that the corporation facilities are scattered in all parts of the country.

"We have about 355 centers across the country, the company will suggest their strategic areas and thereby place their offices in our available facilities in those particular places instead of looking for office space elsewhere," noted the Postmaster General.

He further pointed out that the area of cooperation is a long standing one for it will benefit ATCL as they continue to extend their routes to other parts of the country. He however noted that in terms of the joint marketing aspect, ATCL will also have room to advertise its services in their company's website and blogs.

On his part, ATCL Managing Direc tor, Mr Ladislaus Matindi, said the company is based on providing air transport services and on the other hand TPC's role is to offer post services, therefore a blend of the two will fast track service delivery.

"Over the years, the two sectors have rapidly grown, and for that matter its operations need to run in a simplified manner, which has seen the two companies seeking partnership for their desired growth, said Mr Matindi.

He also observed that the partnership is a performance contract but will first run for two years and henceforth the department heads will carry on.