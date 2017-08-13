Nigeria: SSS Arrests 18 Kidnappers, Boko Haram Cell Leader

The State Security Service (SSS) said it had arrested 18 suspected members of notorious kidnap gangs operating across the country.

The suspects include: Haliru Hassan, Usman Abdulkadir, Yusuf Saidu, Abubakar Shuiabu, Abubakar Suleiman, Uzairu Bawa and Sani Abubakar.

A statement by an operative of the service, Tony Opuiyo, said the suspects were arrested on July 3, at the Kakuri industrial area of Kaduna State.

Mr. Opuiyo said the suspects had been terrorising motorists and commuters within the Rijana and Katari axis of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

He said the service also arrested two notorious kidnap suspects, Rabiu Sani alias Dogo, and Abubakar Sani. He said the suspects were arrested on July 4, along the Zaria-Funtua road in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The operative said Mr. Sani was a notorious kidnapper and gun-runner who had been supplying arms and ammunition to criminal elements in Kaduna, Kano, Taraba and Plateau states.

Similarly, Mr. Opuiyo said the service arrested two high profile kidnappers on July 5 , at Ikara Junction, Tudun Wada Local Government Area of Kano State. He said they were members of a kidnap gang which had been operating at the Falgore forest in Kano State.

The operative said the service also arrested five kidnap suspects responsible for kidnapping in the FCT and two others in Kogi.

On terrorism, Mr. Opuiyo said the service arrested a high profile Boko Haram cell leader alongside six of his accomplices in Sakwai, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The suspects are Usman Musa, Isa Halidu, Ibrahim Dauda, Bature Mohammed, Buhari Dauda, Inusa Usman and Adamu Ibrahim. He said the suspects were arrested on July 1, after a tactical operation was conducted against fleeing Boko Haram fighters. He said that the service also arrested some suspected terrorists in Kano and Taraba who fled from the Sambisa forest. (NAN)