12 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Calls for Restructuring - the Scars of the Civil War Still Fresh

By Oboh Agbonkhese

A former member of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Keston Okoro, has said the scars of the Nigeria Civil War were still very fresh and the various agitations over marginalisation and calls for restructuring the country should be prudently done.

Hon. Okoro, the National President of National Action Congress, NAC, a social-political pressure group based in Abuja, who spoke during a visit to Cross Amaike, the Delta State Coordinator of NAC, urged stakeholders in the Nigeria Project to guide against hate speeches, but presents the issue through their representatives in the National Assembly.

He vowed to take a tour to all states of the federation, preaching oneness, peace and the need to eschew violence in the quest for greater attention from government.

