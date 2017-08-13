12 August 2017

Kenya: Ethiopian Team Tact Floors Farah, Kenya Miss Out

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — A well executed team tact by the Ethiopian athletes in the 5,000m floored home boy and crowd favorite Mo Farah on his final goodbye racing on track for Great Britain, 2012 World Junior Champion Muktar Edris picking gold with Farah coming home second for silver.

Kenya entirely missed out on a medal with the only representative Cyrus Rutto crossing the finish line 13th after losing out on gas in the final two laps of an electric race.

A huge dip of strength by Edris saw him cross the line in 13:32.79 with a striving Farah only managing silver in a time of 13:33.22. Kenyan-born American Paul Chelimo, Rio 2016 silver medalist came through for the bronze just dipping past Kejelcha who was fourth.

Kenya

