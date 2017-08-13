Nigeria: I'm Okay, Only Need to Obey Doctors' Orders - Buhari

Photo: Premium Times

Buhari strikes a pose with Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Abike Dabiri in new photo

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has said there is tremendous improvement in his health and that he wishes to return home but was only obeying the orders of his his doctors.

"But I've learnt to obey my doctor's orders, rather than be the one issuing the orders. Here, the doctor is absolutely in charge", he said.

The president spoke while receiving the presidential media team and the senior special assistant on Diaspora matters, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at Abuja House, London, yesterday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, led the visiting team, including Mr Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity; Mallam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity and Lauretta Onochie, personal assistant on digital/online media.

According to a statement by Adesina, when the team expressed delight at the much improved health of the president, Buhari retorted: "I feel I could go home, but the doctors are i charge. I've now learnt to obey orders, rather than be obeyed."

On how he felt hearing different conjectures about his health, an amused President Buhari said he followed events at home closely, lauding Nigerian television stations and the media generally for keeping him informed.

When told that prayers were going on fervently for him, not only in Nigeria, but all over Africa, and round the world, a delighted president said, "What we did in The Gambia early this year fetched us a lot of goodwill on the African continent. It gave us a lot of latitude. I thank all those who are praying. May God reward them."

President Buhari sent appreciation to all Nigerians, expressing hope that he would be with them soon.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the President had been in the United Kingdom since May 7 for a follow up consultations with his doctors.

Last month, APC chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, with four APC governors and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had visited the president.

Some days later, a delegation of the Nigeria governors' forum led by its chairman, Abdulaziz Yari visited the president.