13 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Says No, As VP Offers to Resign Over 'Public Humiliation' By Grace - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Embattled Zimbabwean Deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa reportedly offered to resign last week over what he called repeated "public humiliation" by President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace.

According to Zimbabwe Independent, Mnangagwa handed in his resignation letter to President Mugabe, 93, last week on Monday, but the nonagenarian rejected it saying the deputy president was "jumping the gun".

Unnamed sources claimed that Grace's recent public outburst against Mnangagwa was one of the reasons that he wanted to resign.

The sources said that Mnangagwa believed there was a plot against him by the system to kicking him out.

"The vice-president gave mainly two reasons for seeking to quit. First, he cited public attacks and humiliation by Grace at the Zanu-PF headquarters on July 27 and the same thing two days later, on July 29, in Chinhoyi. Second, Mnangagwa said he now believes there is a plot against him by the system, given recent developments and allegedly false intelligence reports which on many issues made him think Mugabe wanted him to be his successor," the unnamed sources were quoted as saying.

Grace recently told a ruling party youth rally that she wasn't sure if she and the vice president were still friends.

Speaking mostly in Shona, she also said she'd been approached by unnamed people who wanted to take to the streets to remove Mnangagwa from office.

The First Lady had previously told Zimbabwe's vice presidents - Mnangangwa and Phelekezela Mphoko - at a campaign rally in Chinhoyi that they were serving at her husband's will.

Grace warned the two deputies that they risked losing their jobs if they did not perform to the expectations of her husband.

A few days earlier, the First lady had publicly urged her ageing husband to name his successor.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Mugabe - Trump a Better Devil Than Cruel Clinton

President Robert Mugabe has scorned former US President George Bush's hostile stance towards his government but thanked… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.