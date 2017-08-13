12 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Several Busted With Illegal Drugs

The eradication and clamping down on the illicit possession and sale of drugs continue to be the focus of police officials in the Humansdorp Cluster.

Today, 12 August 2017, three suspects (between the ages of 19 - 40-years) were arrested on drug related charges. Police members performing special operational duties, followed up on information received about drugs at houses in the Humansdorp and Patensie areas. Police confiscated 487,5g dagga valued at about R4200, 50 envelopes of dagga and 90 mandrax tablets worth R4500.

The uspects are due to appear in court on Monday, 14 August 2017 on the illegal possession of dagga and mandrax.

