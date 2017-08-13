13 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two OR Tambo Airport Staff Nabbed With R5.2m Cocaine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: abi.bhattachan/Flickr
Terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Two OR Tambo International Airport employees have been arrested on charges of drug dealing after cocaine worth R5.2m was found in their luggage.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo on Sunday said the two, aged 37 and 27, were nabbed as at the General Aviation section on Saturday morning.

"The police at the entrance searched the hand luggage that belonged to the man and woman. That is when they discovered cocaine that weighs 18.3kg," he said.

In a separate bust later that day, a consignment of ephedrine was intercepted at the Swiss Port by police and customs officials.

"The drugs were found concealed in vehicle oil filters packed inside containers. Six big forensic bags were used to take them to the laboratory for weighing. A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs," Naidoo said.

All three suspects are expected in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Won, but the ANC Will Never Be a United Party Again

To say there is victory in defeat sounds like a contradiction in terms. But, this is exactly what happened when South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.