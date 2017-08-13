South Africa: Two OR Tambo Airport Staff Nabbed With R5.2m Cocaine

Photo: abi.bhattachan/Flickr

Terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Two OR Tambo International Airport employees have been arrested on charges of drug dealing after cocaine worth R5.2m was found in their luggage.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo on Sunday said the two, aged 37 and 27, were nabbed as at the General Aviation section on Saturday morning.

"The police at the entrance searched the hand luggage that belonged to the man and woman. That is when they discovered cocaine that weighs 18.3kg," he said.

In a separate bust later that day, a consignment of ephedrine was intercepted at the Swiss Port by police and customs officials.

"The drugs were found concealed in vehicle oil filters packed inside containers. Six big forensic bags were used to take them to the laboratory for weighing. A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs," Naidoo said.

All three suspects are expected in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24