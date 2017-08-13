13 August 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Somalia: Somali Insurgent Defects

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Harun Maruf

A senior Somali militant who had been on the run for several years has surrendered to the government, intelligence official tells VOA Somali.

Mukhtar Robow Ali, known as “Abu Mansour,” met with government representatives early Sunday morning at his hideout in Abal village in southwest Somalia, and was later taken to the main town of Huddur, a senior regional official told VOA Somali.

Shine Moallim Nurow is the commander of Special Forces in the southwestern regional administration. He led government officials who reached Robow’s base in Abal on Saturday.

He said he met him last night in the battle field in Abal where Robow’s men and al-Shabab have been fighting for the past few days.

“We have been tasked by the central government and the southwestern regional administration to go there, we met him there and then we agreed with him to come together to Huddur,” he said.

“I can confirm to you that he is in Huddur, he is sitting with me now,” he said.

According to a senior intelligence official Robow told government officials that he has defected from al-Shabab and wants to work with the Somali government.

More on This

Robow was a spokesman, defense chief and deputy leader of al-Shabab. He was one of the few al-Shabab leaders who were trained in Afghanistan.

Asked about how the government is going to treat Robow, Nurow admitted that he has weight.

“Sheikh Mukhtar is not someone who was chased away by al-Shabab, he is someone who fell out with them, defended his line and stood up to them,” he said.

“Until now his men are defending his base, if someone defends his position you can feel that he is agreed to come because of talks,” he said.

Robow has 400 militias he collected from clan loyalists who still remain in his old base in Abal village, 18km south of Huddur, the official said. It will be the most significant defection from al-Shabab if the government succeeds in in transferring all his men to its side.

Robow is now meeting with senior government officials including defense minister Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and other regional officials.

Robow has been fighting against his former al-Shabab colleagues during the past five days in a remote area south of Huddur town. Robow’s men repulsed two major al-Shabab attacks since Wednesday. 19 people were killed in the clashes.

On Saturday reinforcement troops sent by the regional administration and the Somali military reached Abal village.

In June the U.S. withdrew a $5 million bounty which was put on Robow’s head in 2012.

Robow has served as a spokesman, defense chief and deputy leader for al-Shabab.

More on This

Former Al-Shabaab Deputy Leader Surrenders to the Somali Government

Former Al Shabaab deputy leader Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali Abu Mansoor has surrendered to Somali government forces. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.