13 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Celebrities Call for Restoration of Peace

By NAHASHON MUSUNGU

Kenyan artists have joined the growing calls for peace in the country in the wake of pockets of violence witnessed following the announcement of results of the presidential elections.

The protests, mainly witnessed in Kisumu, Homa Bay, plus Kibera and Mathare slums in Nairobi, have so far claimed an unconfirmed number of lives with many others reportedly injured during confrontations between protesters and police officers.

Rapper Octopizzo has been one of the most vocal so far in the calls for restoration of peace.

CALLS FOR PEACE

On Saturday the musician visited Kibera slums and urged youths in the area to uphold by peace by kucheza chinin (taking it easy).

This message was warmly welcomed by a majority of Kenyans on social media.

Separately, popular comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwour aka Jalang ' o has appealed to opposition leader Raila Odinga to calm his supporters.

Stolen victory or not this thing is done and dusted. Uhuru Kenyatta is President. Just one word from you will stop what is happening. For now you must speak and tell your army to retreat. We cannot loose twice, he said.

