Tanzania: Commonwealth Boss Extols Isles Development Plans

THE Commonwealth has pledged its continued economic support to Zanzibar whilst commending the Isles government for good implementation of its development programmes.

The remarks were made by Commonwealth Secretary General, Ms Patricia Baroness Scotland when she paid a courtesy call on President Ali Mohamed Shein at the State House in Unguja yesterday.

Ms Scotland lauded the government of Zanzibar for the measures it has been taking to promote the Isles economy and for maintaining peace and tranquility, and vowed to support those efforts.

She thus assured President Shein of her organisation's support to Zanzibar's and Tanzania's development initiatives, adding that the Commonwealth was focused on partnering with all its member countries in improving the lives of the people.

The Commonwealth Secretary General briefed Dr Shein about the works being implemented by Commonwealth in all its 52 member countries, including increasing opportunities in the key sectors of business and economy, women's and youth empowerment, education and environment protection among others.

She mentioned the development of infrastructure and energy sectors as among areas of priority that will help activate economic growth.

Ms Scotland also expressed her delight on the positive trend of economic growth among Commonwealth member states across Africa and Asia, saying their economy was growing at a rate ranging between 5 and 8 per cent.

Dr Shein was grateful to the Commonwealth boss and welcomed the partnership and support, which he said would help his government to achieve its development targets.

The president said the government is implementing a number of development projects and is taking on board women and young people in its development endeavours and is also working hard to protect the rights of children and elders.

Dr Shein also talked of his government's achievement in promoting good governance and democracy on the Islands.