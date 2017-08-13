13 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kilombero Residents to Receive Over 2,000 Land Certificates

By Sunday News Reporter

MINISTRY of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development through the Land Tenure Support Programme (LTSP), will next week issue more than 2, 000 Customary Certificate of Right of Occupancy (CCROs) to Nyange villagers in Kilombero district.

A statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the LTSP said that the issuance of the title deeds will coincide with the inauguration of the Nyange Village Land Registry constructed by the villagers with support from the government through LTSP.

The statement said that the ceremony scheduled for Tuesday next week in Morogoro region will be graced by the Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, whereby a total of 2,111 title deeds will be issued.

The LTSP which is under the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development aims at strengthening security of tenure through the provision of title deeds and ensure effective land administration.

It is currently being executed as a pilot project in three districts of Morogoro region, which are Kilombero, Ulanga and Malinyi of which about 160 villages are expected to benefit from the programme.

The statement further said that the programme has managed to verify and survey 21,154 plots in eight villages in Kilombero and Ulanga districts. The programme has also prepared 9,112 CCROs out of 21,154 surveyed plots.

Other activities implemented under the programme include surveying the boundaries of 50 villages and resolving 18 village boundary disputes which have lasted for a long time.

Other activities included preparations of certificates of the village land for 57 villages, village land use plans (VLUPs) for 50 villages and contribution in construction and rehabilitation of land registries for 61 villages.

The three-year programme is expected to cost USD 15.2 million provided as grant by development partners, including the UK's Department for International Development (DFID), together with co-partners SIDA (Sweden) and DANIDA (Denmark).

