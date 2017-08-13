Angola: Elections/2017 - Interior Ministry Bans Demonstrations

Luanda — The Interior Ministry has urged the provincial governments to ban rallies and demonstrations by non-competing organisations, ahead of 23 August general elections.

This is expressed in press release distributed Saturday in Luanda.

The decision followed the information reached the Interior Ministry of which some non-competing organisations plan to stage street actions in the electoral period, with some close to the institutions of sovereignty bodies.

Warning of the risk of such demonstrations, the source stressed that such actions may clash with those of competing political parties and coalition.

It still adds that the actions by non-competing organisation jeopardize the security of the electoral process.

On the other hand, the note says that no rally or demonstration should be held unless it has been authorised by provincial government.

This should occur under the request by the entities competing in the elections, provided the initiative is intended to support the electoral process.

In the event of a non-competing organisation intending to carry out actions in support for the competing parties and coalitions it should abide by the procedure provided for the electoral process.

It must evaluate its proposals and inform the administrative authorities about the issue, as recommended by statement.

The Interior Ministry appeals for the understanding and collaboration of the Political Parties and Coalition of Parties as well as the population in general.

The Forces of the Order have set the assurance of elections as their main responsibility for this period.

However, Police forces and means are being deployed to secure the process, concludes the communiqué.