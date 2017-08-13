Liberia: President Sirleaf Returns Home - Terms Visit As Very Fruitful…

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has returned home following a successful State visit to the Republic of South Africa. She termed the visit as very fruitful for both countries, particularly in the areas of agriculture, health, trade, economic activities, infrastructure.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader made the statement when she addressed journalists at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Lower Margibi County upon her arrival from the Republic of South Africa on Saturday, August 12, 2017 where she had gone on a State visit, which she said was the first ever State visit by a Liberian President.

She said series of meetings were held with her South African counterpart, President Jacob Zuma during her visit, which led to stronger bilateral agreement and increase in trade and investment between the two countries - focusing on various sectors. She furthered the agreements will enhance bilateral relations, trade and economic activities, tourism, agriculture, infrastructure development, and health among others.

She made particular reference to the refurbishing of the old True Wing Party building on Ashmun Street in Monrovia.

Speaking further the Liberian leader assured that the agreement will be implemented by her government and the succeeding government. She commended President Zuma and government for the warm reception and hospitality accorded the Liberian delegation during her visit.