Kenya: Hellen Obiri Wins 5000m Gold for Kenya

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed her first major when she ran a tactical race to dethrone Ethiopian Almaz Ayana of the World 5,000m title at the Olympic Stadium in London on Sunday.

After a breathtaking mind game, Ayana and Obiri broke from the pack with 1,200m gone, with the Kenyan trialling the Ethiopian for the better part of the race.

Ayana led through the bell before Obiri teased the Ethiopian for a moment after injecting some pace. However, it's Obiri, who stepped on her gas pedal with 300m to go overtaking the Olympic and World 10,000m champion to win in 14 minutes and 34.86 seconds.

Ayana settled for silver in a season's best of 14:40.35 with Dutch Sifan Hassan atoning for her failure to medal in the 1,500m final with bronze in 14:42.73.

The feat saw Obiri, the 2012 World Indoor 3,000m champion end Kenya's six-year drought for its third World 5,000m title after Vivian Cheruiyot's exploits in 2009 Berlin and 2011 Daegu.

The race took to a slow start with Ayana dictating the pace through 400m and 800m in 1:21.77 and 2:40.74 respectively before another Ethiopian Senbere Teferi took the pack through 1,000m in 3:18.00 with Obiri and Ayana in pursuit.

Ayana swung to the lead with Obiri taking queue for a scintillating show down that saw Obiri lead for the first time with 300m to go for victory.