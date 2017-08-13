13 August 2017

Nigeria: President Buhari Values Relationship With China - Femi Adesina

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina says the relationship between Nigeria and China is one that President Muhammadu Buhari cherishes and values highly.

Adesian said this in a statement signed by Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, a Deputy Director (Information), Presidential Media Office, Abuja.

Oladunjoye said Adesina stated this when he received the Vice Minister of Information of State Council, People's Republic of China, Mr Guo Weimin who was on an official visit to Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the fact that the Nigerian President cherishes the cooperation between Nigeria and China automatically means that there will always be areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Adesina explained that media organisations from the two countries should profit from the mutual cooperation.

The presidential aide reiterated the readiness of the presidential media team to build on the existing mutual relationship while also exploring other areas of cooperation.

He assured Weimin that the presidential media office would work closely with the Chinese Ministry of Information to explore areas where agreements were signed during the visit.

Adesina expressed optimism that such agreements would enhance the interests of the Nigerian media in particular and the Nigerian Government in general.

Earlier, Weimin said the delegation, comprising officials of the Chinese Government was in Nigeria to explore areas of exchange of ideas toward deepening the relationship between the Chinese and the Nigerian media industry.

He identified New Media, transparency in governance, broadcast communication and socio-cultural values as areas in which the delegation hoped to share ideas with their Nigerian counterparts.

The vice minister, who said Adesina had had a big role to play in deepening the relationship between the two countries solicited his cooperation.

Weimin disclosed that his delegation had interacted with a broad spectrum of Nigerian media professionals, to get the first hand information from them on their expectations from the visit of the delegation.

