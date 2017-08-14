South Africa: Woman, 82, Arrested for Setting Shacks Alight

An 82-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly set fire to shacks in Walmer, Nelson Mandela Bay, during the early hours of Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said that at around 04:00, the woman had woken her neighbours in Elijah Street, and told them that she had set fire to three shacks.

"The body of an unidentified person was found in one of the shacks," she said.

Naidu said the fire brigade had extinguished the fires. Police had yet to establish the reason for the woman setting the fires.

Naidu said the woman was facing a charge of murder and would appear in court soon.

Source: News24