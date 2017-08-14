Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline UK Zimfest Live 2017

Saturday the 19th of August 2017 all roads lead to Kempton Park Racecourse in Sunbury-on Thames, Surrey UK for the Zimfest Live festival which is billed to be the best ever.

The multi-award winning and sensational Jah Prayzah is expected to rock the main stage alongside afro-rock fusion band Evicted, Zee Guveya & The Heritage Survival Band, front-man of South African band Just Jinjer, Ard Matthews, dance troupe Ceemunye Project UK and rising 'Zim-stars' Tytan Skhokho and Celscius.

Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan (DFCP) who are one of the key sponsors is proudly offering free tickets to the event. To win the tickets all what one needs to do is to register interest in the DFCP cover via a WhatsApp +44 770 3838 304 with their full name, email and date of birth. A draw will be held on the Aunt Jenny Real Talk Show live on Zimbolive TV on Thursday. A good number of tickets are up for grabs.

"As a community driven business, we are very proud to be associated with the Zimfest Live. It's going to be a big family day and Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan (DFCP) is sponsoring the Kids Zone which comes with free cultural dance lessons, free mbira lessons, face painting, children games, music and jumping castle. Children activities will be enhanced by freebies that include fidget spinners, beach balls, and UFO Frisbees" said Dr Sibert Mandega of DFCP.

"This is going to be a big meet-the-community opportunity for us and people will be able to meet families that have benefited from the cover and to sign up for cover on the spot at the DFCP stall" he added.

Also expected at the festival are DJ's Alex H, Kelvin Soul Supreme S, Musiq Avenue, Mixolis, Judgement Yard, Nic Fourie, DJ Petite, DJ Kojo, Welly Tee, DJ Field and JP Kairo.

"There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day. It's a truly family fun day and we edge Zimbabweans and their friends to come in numbers to enjoy everything Zimbabwean from traditional food varieties to music. We are looking forward to hosting a massive outdoor party and bringing people together for an all-day BBQ in the summer sun. Everyone is invited for what we anticipate to be a memorable and fun-filled event." festival organisers, Redcliff MGTs aid.

There will also be pop-up stalls featuring a range of food vendors and exhibitors including a legal practitioner, travel specialists, banks, money services and recruitment and shipping companies.

Zimfest Live tickets are on sale now at https://www.zimfestlive.com/tickets. Super Early-Bird and Early-Bird tickets sold out in record time. Tickets are likely sell out before the event and members of the public are advised not to leave it for last minute. Also available are VIP tickets which come with access to the VIP Lounge.