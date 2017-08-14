Nigeria League Review - Plateau United Go Six Points Clear

Plateau United now have a six-point cushion at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 1-0 win over closet rivals, MFM FC on Sunday.
The Jos club who have their eyes on a historic league title now have 62 points, while MFM FC are on 56 points with four more league matches to be played.
Akwa United and Enyimba who are both pushing for a continental ticket next year recorded comfortable home wins on Sunday.
Akwa United thrashed Niger Tornadoes 3-0 and Enyimba posted same result against relegation-threatened ABS FC.
Both Enyimba and Akwa United have 54 points each, but the latter are third on the log by virtue of their superior goals difference.
In some other games played on Sunday, Remo Stars confirmed their instant return to the lower league after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Rivers United.
Shooting Stars are back into relegation battle after they were beaten 2-0 by Abia Warriors in Umuahia
They are 17th on the table with 43 points from 34 matches.
Full Results
Abia Warriors 2-0 Shooting Stars
Akwa United FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes
El-Kanemi Warriors v FC IfeanyiUbah (postponed)
Enugu Rangers 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC
Enyimba International 3-0 ABS FC
Gombe United FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC
Katsina United FC 2-0 Wikki Tourists FC
Nasarawa United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC
Plateau United 1-0 MFM FC
Remo Stars 1-3 Rivers United FC