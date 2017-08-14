Nigeria League Review - Plateau United Go Six Points Clear

Plateau United now have a six-point cushion at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 1-0 win over closet rivals, MFM FC on Sunday.

The Jos club who have their eyes on a historic league title now have 62 points, while MFM FC are on 56 points with four more league matches to be played.

Akwa United and Enyimba who are both pushing for a continental ticket next year recorded comfortable home wins on Sunday.

Akwa United thrashed Niger Tornadoes 3-0 and Enyimba posted same result against relegation-threatened ABS FC.

Both Enyimba and Akwa United have 54 points each, but the latter are third on the log by virtue of their superior goals difference.

In some other games played on Sunday, Remo Stars confirmed their instant return to the lower league after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Rivers United.

Shooting Stars are back into relegation battle after they were beaten 2-0 by Abia Warriors in Umuahia

They are 17th on the table with 43 points from 34 matches.

Full Results

Abia Warriors 2-0 Shooting Stars

Akwa United FC 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

El-Kanemi Warriors v FC IfeanyiUbah (postponed)

Enugu Rangers 1-0 Sunshine Stars FC

Enyimba International 3-0 ABS FC

Gombe United FC 1-0 Kano Pillars FC

Katsina United FC 2-0 Wikki Tourists FC

Nasarawa United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC

Plateau United 1-0 MFM FC

Remo Stars 1-3 Rivers United FC