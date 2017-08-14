Nigeria: Military Invasion - Nigeria Apologises to UN

Photo: The Guardian

Nigeria UN Camp in Maiduguri

The federal government has assured the UN of its commitment to respect and safeguard diplomatic status of the organisation's personnel and property in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its acting spokesperson, Jane Adams, said that the assurance was sequel to the military search of the UN premises in Maiduguri, Borno on August 11.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon, had on August 11 expressed concern over the unauthorised search of a UN base for humanitarian workers in Maiduguri by security forces.

The Ministry expressed the federal government's regret over the incident noting that government recognised its obligations under international humanitarian law and principles which protect all humanitarian organisations.

"The federal government, however, noted with satisfaction the success of the collaborative efforts by the Nigerian Army, the Borno governor and the UN team in Nigeria.

"It also noted the efforts to re-establish trust, confidence and cooperation, between the Nigerian Army and the UN in Maiduguri.

"The federal government appreciates the vital support being provided by the UN and other humanitarian organisations in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the north-east of the country," the spokesperson said.

She said government would continue to take all necessary measures to respect and safeguard the neutrality of these institutions and the diplomatic status of the UN personnel and property in Nigeria.

(NAN)