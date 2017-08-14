Kenya: DP Ruto Urges Jubilee, Nasa Leaders to Foster Unity

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has said he is proud that this year's election was more issue based and less ethnic and peaceful, compared to previous years.

The Deputy President said in any election there are those who will win and those who will lose but the Kenyans have to move forward a united nation.

Ruto said elected leaders, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and himself will serve Kenyans equally and fairly irrespective of their political affiliation.

"This election was a lot more peaceful than any other election I have ever participated in. In this election the political formations were less ethnic, we had the face of Kenya in both Jubilee and the National Supper Alliance (NASA)."

He added: "This election we had more issues canvassed than in any other election I have participated in meaning that our country is maturing."

Speaking at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) Karen in Nairobi, the Deputy President revealed that he voted for a Member of Parliament who did not make it.

He added: "It does not matter how you voted, it does not matter who you voted for today we are all winners because we have leaders in our country."

At the same time the Deputy President attributed Jubilee's victory to the prayers they made asking religious leaders and Kenyans to continue praying for leaders to do the will of God.

He added: "This election was not decided until my friend Uhuru Kenyatta in the last rally we had in Nakuru removed his Jubilee cap and said let us pray."

Ruto said what he and President Kenyatta have gone through and managed to achieve since 2013 to date was a miracle.

He said it was not humanly possible to win the elections 2013, win the cases at The Hague, attain remarkable achievements in four years and half years and still win the 2017 elections.