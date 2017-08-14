Photo: Daily Monitor

FDC party president Mugisha Muntu (file photo ).

Kampala — Maj Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu will today be nominated as he seeks to retain the party presidency for Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Gen Muntu, who has been FDC president since 2012, will be seeking his second term in accordance with Articles 32 of the party constitution which states: "The term of office of all party officials shall be five years renewable only once."

A statement released by the chairman of his nomination committee, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, last Saturday indicated that the candidate has booked 1pm with the party electoral commission.

Mr Nganda asked Gen Muntu's supporters to converge at the field in front of Jokas Hotel at Namboole in Bweyogerere, in Wakiso District.

"Gen Muntu is expected to arrive at the Jokas's field the venue for his pre and post nomination activities at 10:30am. Together with his supporters will depart for Najjabankumbi at 11am," the statement indicated.

After nomination, Gen Muntu and his supporters will return to Jokas for his nomination speech, according to Mr Nganda.

"He will be accompanied by several FDC leaders, Members of Parliament and local government leaders," Mr Nganda added.

Gen Muntu, 58, whose term expires in November, surrendered his office to FDC vice president Alice Alaso in July to enable him run for another term, as required by the party constitution.

Six party officials showed interest in the position after they picked nomination forms.

Gen Muntu will be the second candidate to return nomination forms after Mr Patrick Omuriat Oboi, the former Kumi Member of Parliament.

Mr Muntu broke ranks with President Museveni in 2003 when the latter sought to change the Constitution to remove the two presidential term limits. He is among the people who formed FDC.