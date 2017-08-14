14 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe Will Stand By Zuma, No Matter What South Africans Say About Him, Says Mugabe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Government of South Africa
President Jacob Zuma and President Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has reportedly said that his country will stand by President Jacob Zuma "as his political opponents plot to oust him before his term expires".

According to the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper, Mugabe said during a campaign rally in Gwanda over the weekend.

"... ANC and President Zuma; whatever the South Africans or some from Zimbabwe might say about him, we will just relate to him in a proper way as he is the current President of the ANC," Mugabe was quoted as saying.

"It is with the ANC that we have, for a long time, had a partnership. It is that which we continue to relate to; with those either in Zambia, Angola, South Africa. (They) remain our comrades because we were in the same trenches with them."

Zuma last week survived a motion of no confidence in his presidency, held via secret ballot in Parliament.

Zuma has survived several previous motions of no confidence in his presidency over the last eight years, all held via open ballot.

News24

Zimbabwe

Minister Mahofa Dies

The nation has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.