13 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Simbas Set for Hong Kong Cup of Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The national 15s team have received an official invite to participate at the Hong Kong Cup of Nations set for November 10-18 in the Asian nation.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirmed they have received an official invite from the event organizers and will be ready to compete in the week-long tournament.

The competition will see the Simbas come up against defending champions Russia, currently ranked 21st in the world, hosts Hong Kong who sit 24th globally and 28th ranked Chile.

The tourney, which replaced the HKRU's autumn international test series, has been played since 2015 with Russia emerging victorious in the two editions held since then. Other teams that have featured in the competition include Zimbabwe, Portugal and Papua New Guinea.

The Simbas, who finished second at the recent Africa Gold Cup, are currently preparing for a two match test series against Hong Kong in Nairobi August 20 and 26.

The Jerome Paarwater charges will be using those matches in preparation for the busy 2018 season that will see them seek qualification to the 2019 Rugby World Cup to be hosted in Japan.

Also in the 2018 campaign, the Simbas will be looking to retain the regional Elgon Cup as well as aiming to reclaim the Africa Gold Cup.

Kenya

Boat Carrying 12 Disappears in Ocean

A search is underway in Lamu to look for a boat carrying 11 family members and the captain of a vessel which disappeared… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.