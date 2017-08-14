Kenyan Capital Calm, Regional Coordinator Leparmarai Says

Nairobi — Nairobi Regional Coordinator Bernard Leparmarai says normalcy has returned to the Kenyan capital after two days of unrest in Mathare and Kibera.

In a news briefing, Leparmarai assured Nairobi resident of their security and urged traders to re-open their business and urged public servants to resume work.

"If you look at the bigger picture, all the 11 sub-counties of Nairobi have been very calm. As you can see today, the situation is normalized; people are moving about their business, vehicles are moving all over, people are going back to churches. So according to our view and assessment, normalcy has actually returned," he said.

He said the electioneering period is over and urged youths in the city not to be misused by politicians.

"We want to tell the youth who are being misused, they must appreciate that this election is over. We are aware of those guys who are saying they are going to court, let courts decide, but they should not use these young men to cause problems."

"The young people should keep out of harm's way. They should not destroy mama mboga kiosks, they should not break into people's property; they should not harm anyone," he said.

Leparmarai also defended the police over allegations of using excessive force to deal with protesters.

Police have come under scrutiny for what the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, - which monitors government institutions - described as the "unlawful and unacceptable" use of excessive force.

The watchdog said 17 people shot by the police had died in Nairobi.

But, in response to the allegations, Leparmarai said an internal probe will be conducted on reports that police killed protesters including a young girl, insisting those challenging security forces were criminals intent on looting and destroying property.

"If they have the evidence that this has been done by the police, let them bring forward the evidence, there will be investigations and action will be taken."