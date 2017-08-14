Photo: The Citizen

The Information Officer of the Tanzania Commission for Universities, Edward Mkaku.

Dar es Salaam — Parents with sons and daughters studying outside the country have been called upon to cultivate the culture of making follow-ups on behaviors of their children to help them avoid the possibility of being eroded morally and culturally.

The advice has been given following reports that many of the youth going outside the country for studies are changing their good intentions after befriending with bad groups of their peers.

The Information Officer of the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), Mr Edward Mkaku, gave the advice in a meeting organized by Global Education Link Ltd. The meeting brought together parents and students going for studies outside the country.

Mr Mkaku cautioned that it was not enough for a parent to get satisfied that his son or daughter was overseas for studies without making a follow-up on his/her development there.

He elaborated that the development was about the student's studies in class and the whole trend of his life so as to ensure that he did not join bad groups.

"While our children are there, they are in new environments as everything to them is a new thing, but that will depend on the commonsense of the boy himself whether to join bad groups or meet good people.

"Once you child does things contrary to what made him go there, you may find that, as a parent, you waste your money while your child's future is eroded," Mr Mkaku warned.

The Executive Director of Global Education Link (GEL) Ltd, the agency of foreign university colleges, Mr Abdulmalik Mollel, said the meeting aimed at enlightening parents, particularly students intending to study at foreign universities.

"We have been able to bring together parents, students and representatives of TCU and Home Ministry for understanding the procedures of being granted visas as the aim is to be transparent about the whole system that enables a student to study outside the country. Our institution oversees everything and ensure that the student is in safe hands," said Mr Mollel.

Since the establishment of the institution, about 11 years ago, a total of 5,400 students had been enabled to study at various varsities outside the country and 40 percent of them had been employed and others employed themselves.