13 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Deadline Extended for Verification of NGOs

By Alfred Zacharia Azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The deadline for the verification of all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Tanzania mainland has been extended to 14 days from 10 as announced earlier.

The decision of the deadline extension comes after the National Council of NGOs (Nacongo) and the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) claimed to the Registrar of NGOs that the period was not enough.

"Ten days were not enough for an exercise of verifying about 8,000 NGOs countrywide, but thanks to the register for accepting our request," according to the Nacongo Secretary, Mr. Ismail Suleiman.

According to him, the verification exercise expects to start from August 21 to September 4, this year. He said that the aim of the exercise was to vet the list of NGOs, to correct and update the database.

According to the public notice issued by the registrar of NGOs on 9th August, 2017, the exercise will be conducted in five zones including Eastern, Central, Northern, Lake and Southern Highlands zones.

