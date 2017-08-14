Rwanda: Equity Bank Rewards Customers for Using Its Western Union, Moneygram Services

Nine Equity Bank Rwanda customers have been rewarded for using its MoneyGram and Western Union money transfer services during the month of July. Athanasie Niragira, the Equity Bank head of marketing and customer experience, said the nine customers won the prizes for recording the highest number of transactions and volumes (sending or receiving) money using the two services last month.

Niragira added that the bank usually appreciates customers, who transact through its various branches and the more than 2,000 agents countrywide, for their continued support.

Eugenie Mukamanzi, Yves Rwihimba and Gerald Dukuzimana, among others, walked away with various prizes, including Canal Plus decoders, umbrellas, keyholders, phones and pens. Eugenie Mukamanzi said the bank had good customer care, adding that she would be its ambassador.

Yves Rwihimba, who sent money to his aunt in Lagos, Nigeria through Western Union at the bank, said he would continue using the bank services as "it cares for customers".

Gerald Dukuzimana, a bar and restaurant operator in Kicukiro, won two umbrellas and a mobile telephone. He said he would encourage his friends and relatives to use Equity Bank's Western Union money transfer services to pay their children's school fees.

Speaking during the event at the bank's head office in Kigali on Friday, Rose Iribagiza, the head of payments at Equity Bank, said the bank rewards clients annually for choosing its Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer services.