Kenya: Kaparo Calls for Peace and Restraint, End to Violent Demos

Nairobi — Kenyans have been urged to keep peace and avoid inciting others or engaging in acts of violence.

During a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairperson Francis ole Kaparo while commending security agencies for their peace-keeping efforts, said violence should not be tolerated.

"There must be better ways of resolving disputes rather than violence. We appreciate that every Kenyan a right to picket but that must be done peacefully without arms or any instrument that may harm others," Kaparo said at the NCIC headquarters accompanied by commissioners Irene Wanyoike, Joseph Nasongo, Gitile Naitula, Morris Dzoro and Commission Secretary Hassan Sheikh Mohamed.

Kaparo urged those dissatisfied with the election outcome to express their disappointment in a peaceful manner, encouraging them to explore legal means should they feel cheated.

He noted with regret the cases of violent protests recorded in parts of Kisumu, as well as Nairobi suburbs of Kibera and Mathare saying security officers must continue acting as prescribed in law to deter escalation of violence.

"By and large our security agencies have been providing security to Kenyans and we urge them to continue to do so but at the same time exercise restraint in the use of force unless it's absolutely necessary to do so," stated Kaparo.

He lauded efforts by the media in accurate reporting despite there being inaccurate information being peddled in the social media.

He warned social media users against creating tension by posting archived images of past occurrences of violence saying the law will ultimately catch up with the culprits.

Kaparo's briefing came even as normalcy returned in troubled parts of Kisumu and Nairobi as security officers successfully managed to thwart attempts of lawlessness.

In Kisumu, Governor-elect Anyang' Nyong'o appealed for calmness in the lakeside city following pockets of violence reported on Friday after the declaration of presidential election results.

Nyong'o pleaded with traders to reopen businesses in order to mitigate an economic crisis in the region.

"We appeal to our people to remain calm and business owners to reopen business because so long as businesses are closed, this county will suffer tremendously economically," Nyong'o entreated.

He pointed out that an agreement had been reached between local leaders and security officers in the county to ensure blood-letting does not occur.

"We met last night with the county commander of police and we agreed no live bullets should be used until such a time there's war. Criminals who break into shops should be arrested and taken to court," he said.

He also warned criminals against taking advantage of anxiety to cause chaos saying they will face the full force of law.